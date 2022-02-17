TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

