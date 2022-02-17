Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

