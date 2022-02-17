Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
TPH stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 28,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
