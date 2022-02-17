Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00107760 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

