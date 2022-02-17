TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $81.22

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.22, but opened at $89.50. TriNet Group shares last traded at $90.82, with a volume of 16,311 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

