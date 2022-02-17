TriNet Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,078 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,678% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TNET traded up $6.52 on Thursday, reaching $87.74. 1,519,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

