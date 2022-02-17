Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to announce sales of $44.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $84.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

DCFC opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

