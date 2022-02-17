Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Triton International worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triton International by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Triton International by 92.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

