TriumphX Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TriumphX has a market cap of $8.29 million and $279,148.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00107194 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

