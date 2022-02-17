Troy Wichterman Sells 695 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $18,466.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $960.93 million, a PE ratio of 236.12, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

