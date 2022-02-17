TrueFeedBack Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00107920 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

