Truist Financial Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $152.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.
Shares of HLT traded down $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $151.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,293. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.