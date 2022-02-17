Truist Financial Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $152.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT traded down $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $151.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,293. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.