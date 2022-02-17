Truist Financial Comments on Royalty Pharma plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royalty Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

