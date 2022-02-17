Trust Co of Kansas Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 251,366 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 264,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,766,690. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

