Trybe Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trybe Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,920 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 14.0% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.20.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $18.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.42. 1,353,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

