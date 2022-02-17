Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Eyal Manor Sells 3,088 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TWLO traded down $16.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,808. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

