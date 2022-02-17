Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 32,622 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,926. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.