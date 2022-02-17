Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 24,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,517. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

