Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,707. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

