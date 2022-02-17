Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,704,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,060,000 after buying an additional 334,925 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,886,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.80. The stock had a trading volume of 667,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

