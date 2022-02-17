Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,078. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

