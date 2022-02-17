Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $17.25 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 1,116,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,797,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.