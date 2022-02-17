Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $146.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

