Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,000,000.

VSS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.82. 2,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,464. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

