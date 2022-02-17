Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,868,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,874,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. 122,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

