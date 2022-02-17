Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.41. 19,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.66 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

