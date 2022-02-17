Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,310,000 after buying an additional 123,588 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 15,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

