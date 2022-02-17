Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $69.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,064.71. 15,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,147.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,460.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

