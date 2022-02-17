Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 106,077 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Alcoa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 73,659 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $2,501,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 over the last three months.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

