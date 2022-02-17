Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 111,140 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
