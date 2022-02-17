Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,974 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Illumina by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.13. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

