Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 98,502 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 205,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

