Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 200.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Farfetch worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Farfetch stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 234,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,917. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.