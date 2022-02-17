Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

