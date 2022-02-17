Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 12,279 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 351.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.61 and a 200 day moving average of $429.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

