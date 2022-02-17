Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $11,804,654. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

RMD traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.18. 9,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,335. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.10 and its 200 day moving average is $261.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

