Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

