Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 167,091 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 36,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.