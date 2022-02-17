Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 25,068 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

STZ stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.81. 14,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,554. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

