Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 97,499 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.22. 384,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,153,770. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.