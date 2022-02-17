Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 99,666 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
