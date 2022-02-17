Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3,200.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BLK traded down $9.29 on Thursday, hitting $774.13. 6,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $858.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $891.19. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

