Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

ETR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,972. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.