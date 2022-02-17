Twinbeech Capital LP Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.30. 338,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

