Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.47. 3,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,515. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $587.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.88 and a 200-day moving average of $407.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.