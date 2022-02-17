Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.93 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $65,538,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Discovery by 509.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,235 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $52,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $57,442,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 376,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.