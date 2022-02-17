Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.93 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $65,538,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Discovery by 509.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,235 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $52,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $57,442,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 376,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

