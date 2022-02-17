Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $5.92 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 786,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Zynga at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 640,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,936,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

