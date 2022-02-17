Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $6.12 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,137. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,442,025. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

