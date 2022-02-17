Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 489,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,122,090. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

