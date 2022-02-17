Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 138.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,500.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.07. 20,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.41. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $161.59 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

